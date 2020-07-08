Counselors available after Red Land High School student passed away

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Counselors will be available at Red Land High School after news a student has passed away.
The West Shore School District is not providing a name or any details.
The district released the following statement Tuesday:
Good afternoon Red Land Parents and Students,
It is with great sadness I inform you of the death of a student within the Red Land High School community. Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing any other additional details.
It has been brought to our attention that many students have already heard this unfortunate news on social media. As you speak with your child about what they may have heard or may be feeling during this time, we thought you may find the following information helpful.
A sudden loss like this can have a strong emotional effect on students. For that reason, please listen to what your child may have to say regarding the death and discuss his/ her feelings and reactions. Sudden death is always a painful experience to understand. Your child may experience signs of stress which may include:
- Difficulty sleeping
- Changes in sleeping habits
- Inability to concentrate
- Absentmindedness
- Thoughts about death or dying
- Isolation
- Withdrawing from normal activities and friends
- Guilt
- Fearfulness and worries
- Use of alcohol or other drugs
The District will have counselors at Red Land High School on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Additionally, please feel free to contact Dr. Jennifer Leese, Director of Pupil Services, at jleese@wssd.k12.pa.us or 717-938-9577 if you feel your child is experiencing signs of unusual stress. Another option for families is the Teenline hotline (717-763-2345 or 1-800-722-5385) which offers trained counselors to help teens.
On behalf of the Red Land family, I have extended our deepest sympathies to the family.
Sincerely,
Melissa F. Herbert
Principal
mherbert@wssd.k12.pa.us