County Drug and Alcohol Commission continues to assist residents

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents who are struggling with substance use disorders, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, can still get treatment and recovery support from the Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission and its contracted provider agencies.

“The demand for drug and alcohol treatment services has not lessened with the COVID-19 pandemic. The opioid epidemic that we were already grappling with still continues; if anything the need for services is more critical as individuals are isolated from family and community supports, and are cut off from their drugs of choice,” said Jack Carroll, executive director of the Cumberland- Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission. “Also, the anxiety and uncertainty of the current health crisis may contribute to increased misuse of alcohol and other drugs, and a greater need for substance abuse services.”

Drug and alcohol treatment and recovery support are recognized as essential, life-sustaining services under the state emergency declaration. In-person counseling continues to be available within Cumberland-Perry’s network of public-funded substance abuse treatment providers following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

Providers have added telehealth as an option for people to receive individual and group counseling through video-conferencing or by phone.

A list of Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol outpatient providers can be found on the website.

In addition, detoxification and inpatient rehabilitation services are available, with providers using COVID-19 safety protocols to minimize risk for service recipients and staff. Local detox providers are Gaudenzia Common Ground in Harrisburg, and Roxbury in Shippensburg. Cumberland and Perry County residents can access residential rehab services by contacting the Commission’s case management unit, 717-240-6300, or 866-240-6300.

JFT Recovery and Veterans Support Services continues to provide warm hand-off services for overdose survivors and others who need treatment for substance abuse disorders, at Geisinger Holy Spirit, UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, and UPMC Carlisle Emergency Departments in Cumberland County. The RASE Project also continues to provide recovery support for individuals, including offenders involved in Cumberland County’s Prison Vivitrol Program and Opioid Intervention Court.

With social distancing guidelines in place, many drug and alcohol self-help support group meetings have been temporarily canceled. The in-person meetings that continue to occur have implemented social distancing guidelines to maximize safety. There are some online support options that can be beneficial to those who need help, and residents can also contact the statewide “Get Help Now” Hotline at 800.662.HELP (4357).