COVID-19 patient discharged from WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Following a nearly two-week stay, and 10 days on a ventilator, a Cumberland County man who received treatment for COVID-19 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital was cheered on by his caregivers as he was discharged from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn’t the first time the team of Critical Care staff rallied for 47-year-old Douglas Doty. As he reached milestones in his recovery, they were not only caring for his physical needs, but lifting up his spirits every step of the way.

Over the weekend, Doty was taken off the ventilator that had been helping him to breathe as he battled COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The Boiling Springs man was then taken by wheelchair out of the Critical Care Unit of the hospital to a lower-level care unit.

His WellSpan care team lined the hallway to celebrate his progress, throwing him a mini-parade – complete with hand-made paper pom-poms, signs, cheers and masked smiles.

The Boiling Springs man said he first started feeling poorly at the end of March. Shortly after being tested for COVID-19, he began to experience problems breathing.

“That night it just got worse. I couldn’t breathe. There is nothing worse than not being able to catch your breath. From there, I woke up the next morning, turned to my girlfriend and said, ‘this isn’t working,’” he said.

Doty turned to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital’s Emergency Department for help.

“I just remember them wanting to intubate me, and I didn’t even know what that meant,” he recalled.

Doty, who also has asthma, needed to be intubated and placed on a ventilator for 10 days. A ventilator is a medical device that provides a patient with oxygen when they are unable to breathe on their own. Ventilators support patients suffering from complications of COVID-19, as the virus can cause fluid to enter the lungs instead of air. The ventilator helps effectively get oxygen back into the body as the lungs heal.

Care teams within the hospital’s Critical Care Unit tended to him around the clock, and eventually, he showed signs of progress and was able to breathe on his own.

“It is amazing,” beamed Taryn Miller, a Registered Nurse, who was part of Doty’s care team, of his progress. “Look at him! It’s amazing!”

Doty will be self-quarantined at home as he continues to gain strength and recover from the disease.

“For me to be here is a miracle in and of itself, that’s for sure,” he said, with tears in his eyes. “If I could say one thing to the people who took care of me, I’ll always be grateful, and thank them. No words could ever repay them.”

He said he hopes others will take his word for how serious the virus is, and that they will continue to take the precautions and stay-at-home orders more seriously.

“The biggest thing I can tell people is this is no joke,” he said. “This is very serious. Take it very seriously. Stay home, wash your hands.”

For the care teams, Doty’s experience was a needed beacon of hope, as they continue to wage the war against the challenging pandemic.

“Sometimes there are good days, sometimes there are bad days, but this makes me feel actually really good about it,” Miller said.

Doty is among several patients who have been discharged from WellSpan Hospitals across the region after receiving care for COVID-19.

Most patients with COVID-19 do not require hospital care. Typically, patients with existing medical conditions, including asthma, are the highest risk for complication with the virus