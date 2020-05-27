COVID-19 Testing now offered at Mechanicsburg Patient First

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Patient First at its location along South Sporting Hill Road in Mechanicsburg is offering drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment.

This location replaces a previous testing site at Patient First’s Colonial Park urgent care center. The move allows for more convenient patient and vehicle access to COVID-19 testing.

Appointments at the Mechanicsburg center can be scheduled now by calling 717-943-1718. Patients will then be asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Testing is scheduled between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Patient First says all test samples are collected outside of the center and patients will remain in their vehicles through the entire process. Samples will be sent to a third-party reference lab for testing. Results will generally be available in two to four days and accessible on Patient First’s Patient Portal.

All Patient First Medical Centers, including the designated testing centers, remain open for visits unrelated to COVID-19 on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day.

The Patient First centers in Bethlehem, East Norriton and Wyomissing also offer COVID-19 testing.

Updates about testing sites, instructions about how to make an appointment, and other

information is available at patientfirst.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing.