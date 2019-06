CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Homes in a South Middleton Township neighborhood were evacuated after a car crash caused a natural gas leak Friday morning.

The car struck a home on Sable Street around 7:30 a.m. Police got everyone in that home out safely and evacuated neighbors until a UGI crew arrived to turn off the gas.

No one was injured. The scene was cleared in less than an hour.