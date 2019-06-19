Police looking for driver involved in fatal I-81 crash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are searching for the driver of a commercial vehicle involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon.

The driver left the scene of the crash involving a motorcycle, in the southbound lanes at mile marker 60.5 in Hampden Township, about a mile south of the Route 581 interchange, state police in Carlise said.

The motorcycle operator died of injuries sustained in the collision. Police did not immediately release the person’s name.

All southbound lanes were closed between Route 581 and the Wertzville Road exit from around 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call state police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.