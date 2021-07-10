Crash in Cumberland County kills a motorcyclist

DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. State Police are reporting a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Dickinson Township, Cumberland County on Saturday around 11:35 a.m.

Police say the driver of a Kia Soul SUV was traveling east on Pine Grove Road towards the intersection with Carlisle Road. Two motorcycles were traveling south on Carlisle Road towards the intersection.

The Kia Soul made a stop at the sign, and attempted to make a left turn to head north on Carlisle Road, without giving the right of way to one of the motorcyclists. The two collided, with the motorcycle striking the driver’s side and pinning the motorcyclist underneath the vehicle.

The other motorcyclist, traveling behind, wasn’t able to avoid the man pinned and traveled over the body before making a stop off the road.

The victim of the pinning, identified as Todd Addison, 37, of Duncannon, died as a result. There were no other injuries.