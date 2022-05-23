CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash at milepost 50 that closed all lanes of I-81 northbound near Carlisle was cleared as of 12:35 p.m. Monday, according to 511PA.

A crash on I-81 northbound near Carlisle closed all lanes of the roadway just after noon Monday, according to 511PA.

The crash closed all lanes of I-81 north between Exit 47 for Hanover Street and Exit 52B for US 11 to I-76 Turnpike/Middlesex, 511PA reported.