Crash under investigation involving car, empty school bus in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin Fire Company responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving an empty school bus in St. Thomas Township

The fire company says just after 7 a.m. they responded to St. Thomas-Williamson Road at Keller Road for reports that a car crashed into a school bus. They say no children were on the bus at the time.

First responders used a combi-tool and spread open the driver’s door of the car and remove the passengers trapped inside.

No further information is available at this time. The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

