Carlisle/West Shore

Creative watercraft race for glory at Anything Floats

By:

Posted: Jul 04, 2018 01:20 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 05:15 PM EDT

Creative watercraft race for glory at Anything Floats

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) - Racers put the craft in watercraft for one of central Pennsylvania's wackiest Fourth of July celebrations.

The Anything Floats competition at Children's Lake in Boiling Springs is a paddle-off where sailors build a boat out of anything and everything then set a course for nautical nonsense.

The boats must be homemade from floating materials. No motors are allowed.

Anything Floats is an annual event that's part of Carlisle SummerFair.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local