Creative watercraft race for glory at Anything Floats
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) - Racers put the craft in watercraft for one of central Pennsylvania's wackiest Fourth of July celebrations.
The Anything Floats competition at Children's Lake in Boiling Springs is a paddle-off where sailors build a boat out of anything and everything then set a course for nautical nonsense.
The boats must be homemade from floating materials. No motors are allowed.
Anything Floats is an annual event that's part of Carlisle SummerFair.