Creative watercraft race for glory at Anything Floats

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) - Racers put the craft in watercraft for one of central Pennsylvania's wackiest Fourth of July celebrations.

The Anything Floats competition at Children's Lake in Boiling Springs is a paddle-off where sailors build a boat out of anything and everything then set a course for nautical nonsense.

The boats must be homemade from floating materials. No motors are allowed.

Anything Floats is an annual event that's part of Carlisle SummerFair.