MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters battled a morning fire in Cumberland County.

It started just after 4 a.m. at a home on the 400 block of Glen Street.

The fire also caused the home to collapse.

There are no reported injuries.

ABC27 was told no one was at home when the fire started.

A state police fire marshal is heading to the scene and will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.