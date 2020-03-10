Crews battling early morning house fire in Upper Allen Township

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Crews are currently battling a 2-alarm house fire in Upper Allen Township.

Dispatch says the fire broke out at a home on the 300 block of Hemlock Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A woman and her 17 and 22-year-old daughters were in the house at the time but made it out safely. The family says the fire started in the basement and they got out when they saw smoke.

We do not know what started the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.