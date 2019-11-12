12 people displaced from overnight house fire in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters are on the scene of multiple house fires on the 200 block of Clay Street in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County. The fire started around 3:00 a.m., the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to Cumberland County officials, 12 people are displaced from their homes, including 4 children. They say it’s a miracle no one was injured and attribute it to the good people who lived in these homes that ran to wake their neighbors and get everyone out.

The Cumberland County Fire Department said the fire started on the 2nd floor of the corner unit. It then spread from the 2nd floor of the house to the attic before continuing to destroy the first floor and both houses next to it.

We spoke with 54-year-old Michael Mathew who just moved into the house with his friend, 37-year-old Arce Clemmons a few weeks ago. Mathew said he was watching TV at the time the fire started. He heard loud popping and noises and a bang and ran to see what was going on. When he realized there was a fire Mathew’s said he ran up-stairs to get his cell phone but then the power went off and he got scared and ran out of the house. Mathew’s, Clemmons and their two dogs made it out fine. Their pet gerbil did die in the fire.

We spoke with Cumberland County officials who said if anyone is ever in a fire, get out of the building as quickly as possible and never run back inside or deeper into the fire to save items. The officials say luckily everyone was okay this time but they have lost people in the past who ran back inside to a burning building to get something and never came back out.

We also spoke with Katie Ziegler who was in the house to the left of where the fire started. Ziegler said they woke up to their dog barking and a loud popping noise. She said she woke up her family and got everyone out. When we asked if she was upset about anything she lost in the fire she said she’s hoping she’ll be able to recover the earn with her mother’s ashes inside.

There were no injuries reported. The PA State Fire Marshal arrived on the scene around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Credit: Casey Saussaman

Credit: Casey Saussaman