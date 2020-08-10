Crews on scene of early morning house fire in Cumberland County

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County.
We’re told the fire broke out at the rear of a home along the 700 block of Front Street.
The call came in around 4:15 a.m. and we’re told everyone in the home made it out safely.
No word yet on what started the fire.
