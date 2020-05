MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Cumberland County.

Officials say the fire broke out near a home on the 200 block of Railroad Avenue in Mechanicsburg.

Abc27 is on scene and believe a vehicle may be involved in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two people lived in the home, there is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.