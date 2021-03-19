Cumberland Co. Commissioners take next step in potential nursing home sale

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is one step closer to selling its nursing home which is very expensive to run, but many are still opposed and want more chances to voice their opinion.

Commissioners had a workshop meeting Thursday where the lone democrat Jean Foschi disagreed with the way things were being handled, at times leading to a shouting match between her and Chairman Gary Eichelberger.

At issue was a motion designating primary and secondary bidders.

“We have two very capable bidders. This is probably going to be a somewhat detailed and perhaps difficult negotiation so we want to keep both bidders in the mix,” Eichelberger said.

It’s the next step in the negotiation process toward a potential sales agreement, something Foschi in and of itself disagrees with.

“Adding this motion at the last minute to this agenda to a workshop meeting for action does not add to our case of saying ‘We are transparent. We’re putting this out to the public for comment,'” Foschi said.

Foschi argued the public didn’t know Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was on the agenda, but Eichelberger said agendas change all the time.

“I think they’ve had their say with multiple opportunities,” Eichelberger said.

“There’s no one here. There’s no one here,” Foschi responded.

“Doesn’t that in itself speak volumes?” Eichelberger said.

Tim Potts with the group “Citizens Saving Claremont” didn’t know about it until halfway through.

“It’s a core function of government and has been for almost two centuries, and that is taking care of the poor in their hour of need,” Potts said. “And we shouldn’t just be throwing that away without a real conversation about it amongst the public.”

Eichelberger says his mind remains unchanged on the matter.

“We’ve heard from the same people 8 and 10 times and I guess we’ll hear it again and that’s fine, but you shouldn’t have to rail us for doing what’s in the best interest of all stakeholders here,” Eichelberger said.

Potts disagrees.

“We’ve got a petition with almost 1,000 Cumberland County signatures, signing on saying pause this plan…so it’s not just a handful of us and we’re going to prove that on Friday,” Potts said.

Citizens Saving Claremont will be holding a rally next Friday, March 26, in front of the courthouse so commissioners will hear their voices on their way to work.