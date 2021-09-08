Cumberland County asks for public feedback on Climate Action Plan

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Cumberland County are asking for public feedback after releasing its County Climate Action Plan (CAP) for public review. The plan details realistic and voluntary actions that can be taken to reduce climate change impacts for the Midstate.

The plan highlights a number of goals striving to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in transportation-related industries, solid waste disposal, land management and energy production.

“Improved air quality is the top outcome that would motivate residents to take climate change actions,” said Cumberland County Planning Director Kirk Stoner.

While Cumberland County cannot require any group to implement these recommendations, the county seeks to lead by example by implementing recommendations for its own operations while encouraging others to take similar action.

According to the Cumberland County Communications Department, More than 57% of Cumberland County businesses say that they see climate change as an opportunity to improve their local community.

The plan is available for review on the County Planning Department’s website until September 30, 2021.