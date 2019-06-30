Cumberland County assault suspect arrested in Delaware

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) A man wanted in Cumberland County in connection with an assault was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Delaware.

Middlesex Township police have been looking for John Wolfe since June 21. They said he punched, kicked, and pistol-whipped a victim over a debt on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike.

He is facing a number of charges in Pennsylvania including aggravated assault.

U.S. Marshals said Wolfe was arrested Friday night at a campground near Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

Officers said they found a gun and drugs when they were arresting him. Wolfe is a convicted felon and is not allowed to own a gun. State Police in Maryland filed charges against him for those offenses.

It is not clear when Wolfe will be extradited to Pennsylvania.