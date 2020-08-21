Cumberland County Bureau of Elections alerts voters of misleading election mailers

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, mail-in primary election ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s top election official said Friday, Aug. 14, that the administration had to take action after receiving a blunt warning from the U.S. Postal Service that it may be unable to deliver some mail-in ballots in the November presidential election by the deadline in state law. That warning precipitated Thursday night’s filing in the state Supreme Court asking for an order to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in the Nov. 3 election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections has received numerous complaints from county voters who have received mailers addressed for deceased family members or ‘current residents.’

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections reminds voters that they have not sent, nor will they send, any unsolicited political mailers for any election or the Nov. 3 General Election.

To date, the mailers include Pennsylvania Voter Registration Applications, and applications for mail-in ballots that state erroneous information, “…county election officials encourage everyone to use mail-in ballots in upcoming elections.” The Bureau of Elections is not affiliated with these, or any other political mailers.

“The Bureau of Elections does not encourage one method of voting over another. The information in these mailers indicates that the bureau is encouraging voters to use a mail-in ballot to vote in the November election, that simply is not true,” said Director of Elections, Bethany Salzarulo. “Voters can go to our website to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots and we will send them one, or they can go to the polls on November 3 to vote.”

The Bureau of Elections maintains current voter rolls for the county. It receives monthly reports from the Pennsylvania Department of Health listing all the deaths in Cumberland County. Those who have died are removed from the election voter rolls.

Twice a year, the bureau completes a Voter Maintenance Program, checking registrations for correct addresses with the U.S. Postal Service. If an address is incorrect, or a resident may have moved, bureau officials contact the registered voter.

“Anyone who fills out an application for someone who is deceased is committing voter fraud,” added Salzarulo. “An investigation into the action will be submitted to the District Attorney.”

Polls will be open for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Bureau of Elections will announce any changes in polling places within six weeks.

For more information contact the Bureau of Elections at 717-240-6385, or visit www.ccpa.net/elections.

