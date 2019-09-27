Cumberland County celebrates preserving 20,000 acres of farmland

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local, state and federal officials gathered Thursday at Paulus Farm Market to celebrate 20,000 thousand acres of preserved farmland.

County commissioners say that farmland provides economic, scenic and environmental benefits. Cumberland County has more than 1,260 farms covering 169,654 acres. Since 1989, the county has preserved 182 farms.

“In Cumberland Valley, we have some of the best farmland, not only in the state but in the world,” county Commissioner Vince DiFilippo said.

Cumberland also has the fastest-growing county population in Pennsylvania.

“Spend an hour driving around Cumberland County and you realize what a beautiful spot it is, how productive it us, but also how rampant the development is,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

That’s why Jim Paulus and his wife Amy decided to preserve their farmland.

“Not so much for our gain, but it is for the future gain of the kids who want a chance to do farming where they might not be fighting development,” Jim Paulus said.

Paulus Farm Market is a family-owned and operated business featuring locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, a place families can learn about farming.

“We have a lot of our gardens where kids get to walk through, even get the chance to pick things,” Paulus said. “They get the chance to plant things. We have a huge cut your own flower garden where they get to go out and cut their own flowers.

DiFilippo says it’s a balance between growth and preservation in the county.

“We’re trying to address both items at once and we can do it,” DiFilippo said. “All it takes is cooperation, particularly with municipal government.”

In exchange for giving up development rights for your farm, farmers receive compensation from the local and state government.

“At the end of the day, making sure that we keep productive farms available for future generations to farm is also really important to the quality of life here,” Redding said.

Commissioners are hopeful of preserving many more acres of farmland in the future. 1,255 acres are already scheduled for preservation in 2020.