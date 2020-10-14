Cumberland County Commissioners approve more than $800K for small business and childcare facility grants

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Commissioners recently announced that they approved $823,775 in grants for small businesses and licensed childcare facilities.

$260,985 will be available for childcare while $823,775 will be available for small businesses.

The county says it received 165 applications totaling $1.3 million, which were reviewed and evaluated by the county’s Renew Cumberland Tier 2 Task Force managing the CARES Act grants.

“Originally the board approved more than $400,000 in funding for the Renew Cumberland Tier 2 CARES Act Grant to address additional areas of need in the county,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said in a release. “However we found that the need was greater than expected, and it was a priority of the board to make additional funding available for 151 small businesses and childcare facilities affected by COVID-19.”

A list of grant recipients can be found on the county’s website here.

