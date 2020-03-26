Cumberland County commissioners call on local businesses to help supply first responders

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There are nationwide shortages of supplies needed by first responders and hospitals to keep medical personnel safe.

Cumberland County is currently calling on local businesses to donate what they have.

The number of COVID-19 cases keeps rising and now first responders are in dire need of personal protective equipment as they go through supplies like never before.

“You can imagine if we have 10 calls, two providers, 20 masks in a day, plus what we put on the patient themselves,” said Deborah Hoffman, chief of Silver Spring Ambulance.

Hoffman says Cumberland County is helping some, but supplies are dwindling.

EMS supervisor Matt Hauck says some items needed include “N95 masks, particulate masks, as well as gowns and face shields and goggles.”

Silver Spring Ambulance has received some supplies from local businesses.

“AllPro Trailer down here on Carlisle Pike stopped about a week ago and dropped off three boxes of N95 masks, as well as two boxes of gowns,” Hauck said.

The Cumberland County commissioners want more businesses to step up and make sure everyone in the community is protected.

“We have received a number of requests from businesses, generally just ‘how can we help?’ That kind of thing,” said Chairman Gary Eichelberger. “So we want to have a coordinated response to that and we’ve established the capacity at our emergency operations center.”

The emergency operations center is keeping a running inventory, closely communicating with the medical and first responder community.

“Stay home, self-quarantine, and only call 911 when it’s absolutely necessary in this pandemic,” Hauck said.

If you have any supplies or have the capacity to produce them, you’re asked to contact the Department of Public Safety by emailing eoc@ccpa.net.