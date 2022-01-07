Cumberland County commissioners request residents’ comment on I-81 Improvement Strategy

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County Commissioners are encouraging all county residents to provide recommendations for the I-81 Improvement Strategy between now and Friday, Jan. 14.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Residents can provide comments on the following I-81 improvements, as described by the Cumberland County Communication Department:

Greater Carlisle

Improvements to address mobility and safety from Exit 44 (PA 465 Allen Rd) to Exit 49 (PA 641 York St)

Mobility and safety improvements at Exit 52 (US 11 Middlesex/New Kingston)

Additional possibilities for a I-81 to PA Turnpike Connection

Greater Chambersburg

Enhancing ramp signage and pavement surfaces at Exit 14 (PA 316 Wayne Ave)

Near/Mid/Long Term mobility improvements at Exit 16 (US 30 Lincoln Way)

Greater Harrisburg

Enhancing ramp signage and pavement surfaces at Exit 67 (US 22/322)

Mobility improvements between Exit 69 (Progress Ave) and Exit 72 (Linglestown/Paxtonia)

Safety Improvements at Exit 72 (Linglestown/Paxtonia)

‘The board of commissioners is urging residents to comment on the study because they have a vested interest in the access and development, congestion and traffic operations, and infrastructure conditions. We need our residents’ input to help make I-81 a safe, functioning, and viable roadway, for years to come,” Jean Foschi, county commissioner, said.

Those interested in making a recommendation can visit the website by clicking here.