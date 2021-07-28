Cumberland County commissioners vote 2-1 to sell Claremont Nursing home

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — After plenty of controversy, it’s official: Cumberland County is getting out of the nursing home business. Commissioners reached a deal to sell Claremont to a New Jersey-based company.

The vote was 2-1 in favor of the sale worth $22.2 million.

Opponents are still worried about what the future holds. Revenue at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been declining for years.

“We found that the tracking of the financial condition is actually worse than we even projected it to be,” Gary Eichelberger, chairman of the Cumberland County Commissioners, said.

But even so, Commissioner Jean Foschi has been against a potential sale.

“We should explore all options to turn it around and not merely rid ourselves of a valued asset,” Foschi said.

Foschi voted against the sales agreement with Allaire Health Services, but she was alone. It passed 2-1.

“Our commitment is to ensuring that this facility not just exists but that it thrives and it becomes a crown jewel for the Cumberland County community,” Kyle Kramer, chief strategy officer at Allaire Health Services, said.

Kramer says it’s taken on multiple county facilities and maintained close relationships with those counties.

“We make it a practice to elevate the facility in terms of its appearance as well as the equipment and furnishing that are a part of it, but more than that we are going to invest in the services that are provided there,” Kramer said.

Kramer also says no residents will have to move out and typically, nearly all employees stay on.

“This is a clear signal that Allaire’s very committed to making this work and making sure Claremont’s in a position to improve now,” Eichelberger said.

Still, Morgan Plant with Citizens Saving Claremont worries staff turnover will be high and quality of care will go do down.

“We have certainly seen from other county homes that they can put whatever they want to in the agreement of sale about what standards the buyer will adhere to but it’s really not enforceable,” Plant said.

The county will retain ownership of the cemetery on the Southside of Claremont and a parcel of land on the East side of Army Heritage Drive.

The actual closing is expected to be completed in early fall.