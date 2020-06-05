Cumberland County conducted first mosquito spray of the season

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Vector Control Office conducted a mosquito control operation Thursday night to reduce the high population of mosquitos.

The spraying took place in parts of Mt. Holly Springs Borough, Dickinson, Monroe, and South Middleton Townships.

Vector control uses an ultra-low volume mosquito control treatment of DeltaGard ULV, which is labeled for use around humans and animals, and will have little impact on other insects.

Residents can help control mosquitos by eliminating any stagnant water on their property, removing debris in clogged rainspouts, and turning over any plastic swimming pools. Vector control recommends draining stagnant water every five days.

In addition to self-treatment, Cumberland County residents can report mosquito complaints online and also find a map of spraying locations.