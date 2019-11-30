Cumberland County couple honors family member with teeny winter wonderland

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County couple is on the right track to help people with disabilities this Christmas.

Their Christmas wonderland train display has everything from an escaped moose, to a tiny three-ring circus, but there’s nothing small about the impact it could have on people’s lives.

“Their mouths go wide open. Their eyes are wide. They can’t believe it,” said co-creator of the train display, Kathy Keller.

It took long hours and a lot of creativity

“We tracked it a little bit this year, and we put in about 183 people hours,” said Richard Keller, the other creator of the display. “The smoke coming out of the roof is cotton balls painted black, and [we] just put a blinking light inside to make it look like it’s fire.”

The couple has 60 years worth of collectibles, but it was the loss of something much more precious that motivated them to use the items for a cause.

Their son in law’s brother, Danny, passed away last year. He had autism and was non-verbal, but that didn’t steal his joy.

The Kellers want to spread that happy. They’re asking for a $1 donation for all adults who visit the display. All funds go straight to the Camp Hill Challengers, an organization that gives disabled people an opportunity to join a team.

“Whether they’re on a wheelchair, or whether they have difficulty walking or autism, the program allows them to play baseball,” Kathy Keller said.

So, before you get sidetracked this season, visit the Kellers, because kindness never goes out of season.

“You’ve seen those commercials where they ask you how much something is worth to you — it was priceless,” Richard Keller said.

The display is located at 26 Crandle Drive in Carlisle. It will be open every weekend from now to Dec. 22, 1-5 p.m.