CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - The current Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert has won the Republican primary.

He will beat Franklin County prosecutor Jaime Keating.

Ebert will face Democratic candidate Sean Patrick Quinlan in November.

Ebert was the district attorney from 1996-2006 then became a judge and went back to being the district attorney when former district attorney DAve Freed became a U.S. attorney.