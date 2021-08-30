Cumberland County Dept. of Public Safety holding job fair Aug. 31

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — Looking for a job? Cumberland County Department of Public Safety is holding a job fair on Tuesday, August 31.

The county is asking people to answer the call and apply for 9-1-1 telecommunicator positions. Specifically, the county is looking to fill four positions. The pay will start at $17.09 an hour and increase to $18.41 after initial training, which will be funded by the county.

“They say we are the first first responder if you will so being able to take and process that information, really being the communication behind the radio after all the first responders, to be able to respond on calls and help the community,” Robert Shively Jr., director of Public Safety in Cumberland County, said.

The job fair runs from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, at the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety Building.