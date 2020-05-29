Cumberland County family looking for escaped pet bird

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County family is looking for their pet bird who went missing Monday afternoon.





Emily Shambaugh, a senior at Cumberland Valley says her 5-year-old conure bird Skittles escaped from their home in Silver Springs Township.

Skittles hopped a ride on Emily’s mother’s shoulder as she was going out on the back deck. When she noticed the bird she tried to get back in the house, but the Skittles flew away.

Family and friends have searched for days and still haven’t found Skittles.

Anyone who has seen Skittles please contact Vicky Shambaugh at 717-319-3940. They are offering a $500 reward.