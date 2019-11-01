Cumberland County father pleads no contest in 2015 infant son murder

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – John Howard-Bee pled no contest Thursday for the first-degree murder of his infant son and was immediately sentenced to life without parole.

The sentence concluded what has been called a tragic child abuse case that began in the fall of 2015.

During the six short weeks of baby Conner’s life, he suffered 59 fractures throughout his skull, ribcage and in his arms and legs as well as bleeding in his brain and eyes.

Howard-Bee admitted to “shaking, striking and forcibly dropping” his son multiple times at his home in Spring Garden Estates Mobile Home Park in South Middleton Township.

On November 10, 2015, Howard-Bee found Connor unconscious in his crib and died two days later at Penn State Hersey medical.

Prosecutors had previously sought the death penalty, however, the plea deal nulled the opportunity to do so.

The case was emotional for the Cumberland County district attorney’s office and the DA says that Connor was never given any medical treatment for any of his injuries until he already passed.