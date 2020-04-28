Cumberland County Government employee tests positive for COVID-19

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners reported that a county government employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Board of Commissioners says the employee traveled to three downtown government buildings including the Cumberland County Courthouse, Historical Courthouse and, Business Central, a government facility on N. Hanover Street, in Carlisle during the weeks of April 13 and 20.

“We have asked our core employees who are working in our county facilities, to continue to adhere to the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health Guidelines,” said Commissioner Gary Eichelberger. “And our Facilities Management Department has disinfected the areas where the county employee worked.”

The Facilities Management Department adhered to the CDC guidelines in cleaning with a mist disinfectant.

“We have notified all of our county government employees regarding the COVID-19 case, not only those who were in direct contact with the employee,” said Eichelberger. “We continue to encourage all employees who feel sick, not to come into work, and if they get sick while working to contact their supervisor, go home and contact their medical provider.”

As part of the COVID-19 response, the Cumberland County Courthouse, county-owned buildings and facilities remain closed to all pubic.

Offices are still operational with core personnel to continue daily operations.

On April 24, the county furloughed 156 employees to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.