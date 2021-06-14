Cumberland County Government facilities to no longer require masks fully vaccinated

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning Monday, June 14, masks are optional for fully vaccinated employees and visitors to any Cumberland County Government Facility.

The Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Cumberland County Prison will still require masks.

“We have been monitoring COVID-19 vaccination metrics in the country to determine the right time to change the masking policy,” Commissioner Gary Eichelberger said. “The vaccination percentage continues to rise and the positivity rate continues to fall. At the same time, our operations are better equipped to withstand a change now.”

Masks are optional for anyone who is two weeks after being fully vaccinated; masks are required for anyone who is partially vaccinated; masks are required for anyone who is not vaccinated.

An administrative issue was ordered by President Judge Guido that masks are optional for individuals who are fully vaccinated in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and all district courts.