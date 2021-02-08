Cumberland County implements new alarm response program to improve 911 response time

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Cumberland County’s Department of Public Safety announced the implementation of a new alarm response program, called the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP), to improve 9-1-1 response time for residents experiencing an emergency.

According to the Cumberland County director of public safety, the alarm response program will help eliminate miscommunications between the non-emergency call centers and the alarm companies used by residents and local business owners.

“Currently alarm companies call using our non-emergency numbers to report a burglar, fire or medical alarm requiring our dispatch to receive and manually enter all the information,” said Robert Shively Jr., Cumberland County’s public safety director. “With ASAP, we will get the alarm notification electronically which will automatically populate the data into the Computer Aided Dispatch system.”

Cumberland County is the fifth county in Pennsylvania to implement ASAP and only one of 80 in the United States.