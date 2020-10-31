Cumberland County judge upholds decision to block construction of Chick-fil-A on Rt. 15

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 30, a Cumberland County judge upheld a Borough Council’s decision to block construction of a Chick-fil-A on Route 15 near the Camp Hill Shopping Center.

County residents fought the plan for two years, saying it would bring too much traffic through their quiet neighborhood. The proposed location for the Chick-fil-A would have been along the south side of Chestnut Street at the southeast corner of its intersection with South 32 Street.

Nearly nine months ago, Consolidated Properties filed a land use appeal against the Camp Hill Borough Council regarding a decision made about the proposed Chick-fil-A from Dec. 2019.

The Oct. 30 decision comes nearly two years since the Rt. 15 Chick-fil-A location was originally proposed and Camp Hill residents first voiced their opposition to the potential restaurant location, as well.

