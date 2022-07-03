CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

On February 11, 2022, Carlisle Police began investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was found deceased in a hotel room on S Hanover St. Police say the death was determined to have been caused by fentanyl toxicity.

With assistance from East Pennsboro Township Police and Cumberland County Drug Task Force, Colin A. Filaroski was charged in connection with the death.

Filaroski was charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death; manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and criminal use of a communication of facility.

Filaroski was remanded to the Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail with a preliminary hearing set for July 6.