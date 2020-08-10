Cumberland County man charged with killing two women, unborn child

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man is charged with killing two women. Investigators say Davone Anderson had relationships with both victims, including one who was pregnant at the time of her death.

Sydney Parmalee, 23, was found on July 5 with a gunshot wound to her head at the home of Kaylee Lyons, also 23. Lyons was not home at the time.

Parmalee’s death was originally ruled a suicide.

On July 30, police responded to a reported cardiac arrest at Lyons’ home again, where they found Lyons with a gunshot wound to the head. Lyons was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries. It was determined Lyons was about six weeks pregnant.

Court documents show that Anderson confessed to both murders, saying he thought Parmalee was cheating on him, and Lyons was going to turn him in for Parmalee’s murder.

Anderson is charged with two charges of first-degree Murder, one charge of Murder of an Unborn Child, two charges of Persons not to Possess Firearms (felony), one charge of Receiving Stolen Property (felony), and two charges of Endangering the Welfare of Children (felony).

There have been two GoFundMe’s set up in honor of Kaylee and Sydney’s children.

For Kaylee’s son Royce: https://www.gofundme.com/f/royce039s-fund

For Sydney’s children, Aniya and A’Neek: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aniya-and-a039neek

