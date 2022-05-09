CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Davone Anderson, who was accused of killing two women in 2020, was convicted of murder and other charges on Monday.

Investigators say that Anderson had relationships with both victims. They say he shot Sydney Parmelee at the beginning of July because he thought she was cheating on him and then shot Kaylee Lyons in late July because he thought she would turn him in for Parmelee’s murder. Authorities determined that Lyons was about six weeks pregnant when she was killed.

Anderson was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as his 13-month-old son was present for both murders, Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack said in an email to abc27.

“We were very pleased that the jury returned guilty verdicts today. It has been almost two years since these two young mothers were murdered leaving three very young children motherless. Their families are relieved that the man who killed them has been found guilty,” McCormack wrote.

The jury will now hear testimony in the penalty phase of the trial and decide on a sentence for Anderson.