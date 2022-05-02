CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County farmer has died after entering his silo to do maintenance, Cumberland County Spokesperson John Bruetsch said.

The 68-year-old farmer entered the silo just after 6:30 on Monday evening, the man’s sons told Bruetsch. There is not enough oxygen in the silo to support life, Bruetsch said, and the farmer was in there too long. His body was found on the silo’s unloader.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The silo where the man died is located on a large farm owned by a Mennonite family, said Bruetsch. The man’s name has not yet been released.

There was a large firefighter presence from various Cumberland County municipalities at the farm Monday evening to assist with the recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.