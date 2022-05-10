CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Davone Anderson, who was convicted of killing Carlisle two women and an unborn baby in 2020, has been sentenced to the death penalty.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, the jury reached the death penalty verdict in the death of Kaylee Lyons, but was unable to reach a death penalty verdict for the murder of Sydney Parmelee.

Anderson will be sentenced to life without parole in Parmelee’s case.

“We appreciate the time and effort the jury put into their verdict,” said District Attorney Sean McCormack. “To return a verdict of death is no simple task.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf declared a moratorium on the commonwealth’s death penalty back in February 2015. According to the American Bar Association, Pennsylvania has only executed three people since 1976, the last one taking place in 1999.

Anderson was convicted Monday of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as his 13-month-old son was present for both murders.

Investigators say that Anderson, who had relationships with both victims, shot Parmelee at the beginning of July 2020 because he thought she was cheating on him and then shot Lyons later that month because he thought she would turn him in for Parmelee’s murder. Authorities determined that Lyons was about six weeks pregnant when she was killed.

“We were very pleased that the jury returned guilty verdicts today, said McCormack on Monday following the conviction. “It has been almost two years since these two young mothers were murdered leaving three very young children motherless. Their families are relieved that the man who killed them has been found guilty.”

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Pennsylvania’s method of execution is lethal injection. More than 100 people remain on death row in the commonwealth amid the moratorium.