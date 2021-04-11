Cumberland County multi-vehicle accident closes westbound traffic on PA-581

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle accident on PA-581 has closed westbound lanes in Cumberland County Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from 511PA Harrisburg, a multi-vehicle crash on PA-581, at the beginning of US-11 and PA-581, has closed westbound traffic.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on PA 581 westbound between (Beginning of US – 011 / PA – 581) and Exit 5A – US 11 North/US 15 North. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) April 11, 2021

View of the accident from the intersection of Hummel Avenue and S 18th Street in Camp Hill.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as we learn more information.