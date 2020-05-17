Pet groomer opens before Cumberland County moves to yellow phase of reopening

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County won’t enter the yellow phase of reopening until next Friday, but one local pet groomer decided to open early.

Compassionate Groom and Spa owner Michelle Hall says giving a dog a haircut or cutting their nails is more than just grooming. It’s keeping them healthy. That’s why she decided to open early, even before she knew Gov. Wolf was adding the county to the yellow phase.

Hall has been getting messages and pictures from clients since they had to close, and recently, the pictures and pets were getting worse. Issues include broken nails and bloody paws.

“It got to a point where it was more important for us to take care of them than to just keep letting them go,” Hall said.

She says certain breeds like doodles need to have their fur clipped so they don’t overheat.

“Most doodles need groomed every four to five weeks, otherwise this happens,” Hall said, holding up fur recently cut off a dog on Friday. “This dog was in a ton of pain. Its skin was super red and inflamed and irritated and this is just a solid pelt from head to tail.”

That’s why Maddie Crocenzi brought her golden doodle named Waffle.

“He was super long and he got really lethargic because he was so hot and he also got really bad matting so his skin started getting these weird rashes,” Crocenzi said.

Now that they’re open, Hall says pets can get the care they need, her staff have jobs again and she’s avoiding bankruptcy.

“I wanted to be very strict about how we ran things, not only because we were opening when we shouldn’t but I want to keep not only my staff safe but my clients safe,” Hall said.

Employee temperatures are taken before starting their shifts, surfaces are regularly cleaned and employees are reminded to wash their hands every hour.

Everyone is required to wears masks and grooming tables are eight feet apart.

“We have so many new clients in addition to our returning clients and the support has been amazing,” Hall said.

Compassionate Groom and Spa isn’t allowing any customers inside. You have to wear a mask to even drop off your dog and make an appointment ahead of time.