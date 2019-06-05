Cumberland County plans season’s first mosquito spray

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County plans to conduct a spraying operation Wednesday evening to reduce the mosquito population.

Spraying was planned for parts of Mt. Holly Springs and the townships of Dickinson, Monroe, and South Middleton beginning at dusk.

The spray operations use DeltaGard ULV, which is labeled for use around humans and animals and is said to have little impact on other insects.

Residents are asked to help control mosquitos by eliminating any stagnant water on their property.