Cumberland County Prison is increasing security measures

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the next month, Cumberland County Prison is stepping up security measures, using a new body scanner and mail protocol to help keep inmates and corrections officers safe.

When someone is brought to the Cumberland County Prison booking center, corrections officers use a handheld metal detection wand first.

“Then after that, if they are committed to the Cumberland County Prison, then we go ahead and take them to the secure side of the facility and then we do the strip searches there,” said Warden Travis Shenk.

That process will soon change. Friday, county commissioners approved the purchase of a $182,000 body scanner.

“One of the main reasons we need this body scanner is to help us control the introduction of contraband into the prison, i.e. drugs, cell phones, weapons,” Shenk said.

Shenk says like most jails, they have a problem with inmates trying to smuggle drugs inside.

“Through a regular strip search, they’re sometimes undetected because they have places that they can hide them that we can’t go to,” Shenk said. “This will give us the ability to go ahead and scan them before they come in and get strip-searched.”

The body scanner is just like ones you’ll find at the airport, essentially an X-ray, showing what could be hidden in a body cavity.

“The biggest thing I’m trying to also, besides security, is make sure that they don’t get into the wrong hands and I have overdoses and we have deaths inside the facility,” Shenk said.

Another security issue is mail. Last year, there was a statewide concern when corrections officers became sick from handling it.

At no cost to the county, personal mail will be soon be scanned and a copy sent to inmates. Legal mail, from attorneys and courts, will still come to the prison.

“Again, another layer of protection for the corrections officers, the inmates. They will go to a facility in Maryland,” Shenk said.

Shenk says they plan on getting tablets for inmates so eventually, they’ll be able to view that mail digitally.

The new body scanner, mail system, and tablets will be in use within the next month or so.