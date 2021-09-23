Cumberland County Prison suspends visitation due to COVID-19 cases

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County Communications announced Thursday all inmate visitations and activities at Cumberland County Prison are temporarily suspended due to positive cases of COVID-19.

They said the inmates who tested positive and those who were exposed are quarantining for 10-14 days out of the general population.

Inmate video visitation is available for family and friends, and professional visits with attorneys and parole officers can be in-person as long as they’re secure. Work release will continue for vaccinated inmates in that program.

The prison will continue proper sanitation and cleaning procedures.