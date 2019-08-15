Cumberland County product tampering began as early as January

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Recent developments have revealed that a man identified as Robert K. Burns, had been tampering with products in the Cumberland area, as early as Jan. 22 of this year and possibly earlier.

Burns is charged with recklessly endangering another person, theft by deception and criminal mischief.

His motive for doing so is still currently unknown.

Police began their investigation with Giant Foods when they received a report regarding toothpaste purchased from there was tampered with.

A Giant district asset protection manager assisted the authorities with the investigation, pointing them to a suspect that had a history of returning items to the store with a mysterious substance.

Burns was then identified by his Giant bonus card number and was discovered to have started returning items using the card from January until July 28, a number of 24 separate dates.

The Giant in Pennsylvania stores that have been identified, with tampered and resold items, include but are not limited to 3301 E. Trindle Rd., Camp Hill; 4501 Marketway, Enola; 6560 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg.

The information mentioned above pertains only to that of various Giant Food stores around the area while it has been confirmed that Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, and Wegmans.

In addition to his bonus card, Burns was identified in video surveillance to have returned varying items at two separate Giants on two separate occasions.

Last Friday, Burns was searched with a warrant at his home to determine his involvement in the product tampering.

His house contained numerous items that had fit the description of those that had been tampered with: toothpaste and BenGay with a foam-like substance inside, allergy medication and a white unlabeled medicine bottle containing various pills and more.

All items appeared to be resealed and ready for return prior to opening for confirmation. Numerous cardboard labels for potentially reconstructing product boxes were also found in his home.

Burns refused to disclose the ingredients and substance material he used on the varying tampered products.

The Cumberland County prosecutor on the case has stated that it could take up to one month for lab results to indicate what the substance consists of.

The District Attorney has been reached for comment and will follow up at a later date.