Cumberland County temporary polling place changes for June 2 primary

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County residents who vote in nine precincts will have to vote at alternate locations for the Primary Election, on June 2.

“Some of the locations had to be moved because they were in senior living centers, apartments or moved because of scheduled construction,” said Bethany Salzarulo, director Bureau of Elections. “We tried to keep the new locations as close to the previous polling places, for convenience and to avoid confusion.”

New temporary polling place locations listed below:

Camp Hill 5

Old: Camp Hill High School, 100 S. 24th Street, Camp Hill

New: Hoover Elementary School, 420 S. 24th Street, Camp Hill

Carlisle 3-2

Old: Forest Park Health Center, 700 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle

New: Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle

Carlisle 4-1

Old: One West Penn Apartments, 1 W. Penn Street, Carlisle

New: Carlisle Alliance Church, 237 E. North Street, Carlisle

Carlisle 5

Old: Stuart Community Center, 415 Franklin Street, Carlisle

New: Grace Baptist Church, 777 W. North Street, Carlisle

East Pennsboro 1 & 3

Old: West Creek Hills Elementary, 400 Erford Road, Camp Hill

New: East Pennsboro Area Middle School, 529 N. Enola Drive, Enola

East Pennsboro 8 & 10

Old: East Pennsboro Elementary School, 840 Panther Parkway, Enola

New: East Pennsboro Area Middle School, 529 N. Enola Drive, Enola

Lower Allen 6

Old: Bethany Village, 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg

New: Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill

Upper Allen 7

Old: Messiah Village, 100 Mount Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg

New: Upper Allen Municipal Building, 100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

To ensure everyone’s safety at each polling location, the county will be abiding by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC guidelines, wiping down all voting machines and common areas, and providing hand sanitizer for voters. The county will be enforcing social distancing and recommending that all voters wear masks while at polling places.

The deadline to apply for absentee or mail-in ballot must apply by Tuesday, May 26, and return ballots to the Bureau of Elections by Tuesday, June 2 by 8 p.m. Postmarks are not accepted.

Visit the Bureau of Elections for polling place locations, links to a variety of forms, frequently asked questions, and other information. For more information, residents can contact the Bureau of Elections at 717.240.6385 or 888.697.0371, ext. 6385, or at bureauofelections@ccpa.net.