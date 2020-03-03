Cumberland County to hold first voting machine demonstration

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Primary election day in Pennsylvania is just eight weeks away and thousands of voters will be using new machines to cast their ballots.

Tuesday, voters in Cumberland County will be able to get a hands-on demonstration of the controversial Express Vote XL machines.

The county recently purchased 400 new touch screen machines to comply with the state mandate to have voter-verifiable paper trails.

Cumberland County selected the Express XL machines, also chosen for Northampton and Philadelphia counties.

Both faced major problems in November with technical issues and long lines at the polls.

That’s why former green party presidential candidate Jill Stein took the commonwealth to federal court over it.

Her lawsuit claims the Express Vote XL machines are susceptible to hacking and do not provide voters with verifiable paper ballots, which are needed for any recount.

A judge heard the case last month, but there still hasn’t been a ruling.

Cumberland County commissioners have told abc27 they’re confident in the machines and don’t expect any problems come election day.

Tuesday afternoon is a chance for voters to see the machines for themselves and learn to use them. It’s the first of several demonstrations to come in Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township, and Shippensburg Borough.

The event runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the county Bureau of Elections at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle, Pa. 17013.