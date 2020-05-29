Cumberland County’s public libraries plan limited reopening

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County Libraries will reopen using a phased-in approach.

“Each library is developing its own plan in accordance with directives from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries,” said Carolyn Blatchley, executive director of the Cumberland County Library System. “All locations will have limited services, but most library hours remain the same, some libraries will offer no-contact pick-up of books on hold and some will offer limited public computer use.”

The Cumberland County Library System is abiding by all the Pennsylvania Department of Health Guidelines, including social distancing, and masks or face coverings will be required for in-library service. Plexiglass desk guards have been installed for the safety of residents and staff.

Additional procedures for libraries and residents:

Delivery of materials between Cumberland County’s Public Libraries will be limited in June. All new interlibrary loans from outside the county are suspended.

Due dates for all materials due on or after March 13 are extended until June 1, with a grace period through June 4.

Books on hold and interlibrary loan items from March are in the library waiting for residents.

Returns will be accepted in designated areas only. All items will be quarantined for 72-hours before check-in but residents will not accrue additional fines.

Residents can use all online resources and place books on hold and access free online services with library cards. This includes tutor.com, Kanopy, audio books, e-books, and databases including magazines, investment information.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the Cumberland County Library System website.

The Cumberland County Library System has seven local libraries and provides service to more than 250,000 people in Cumberland County and a small portion of Franklin County.

