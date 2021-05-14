Cumberland County’s Sample Bridge now open

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County’s Sample Bridge is now open after crews replaced it for the first time in two centuries.

The original Sample Bridge over the Conodiguinet Creek was built in 1860 as a 174-foot long bridge. It was then rebuilt in 1956 with a steel and concrete bridge.

Since it wasn’t holding up, Cumberland Co. Commissioners decided back in April 2020 it was time to build a new one.

“I think we’ve proven, especially on projects like this, we can deliver projects on time and within budget,” Director of Planning for Cumberland County Kirk Stoner said. “Especially when they are using our own funds. This project was funded 100% with Cumberland County funds.”

The new Sample Bridge has two 11 foot lanes, two 4 foot shoulders, and a 5-foot pedestrian sidewalk on the north side of the bridge. There are no weight restrictions, and it can carry approximately 800 vehicles per day.

“This new bridge provides a safe venue for residents traversing to the north and south of Silver Spring Township, improves our emergency responders’ ability to serve the community, and allows residents to safely bike or walk with the installation of a pedestrian sidewalk,” Stoner said. “This replacement is one of many county-owned bridges that are being replaced due to age and wear.”

“The upgrades to Sample Bridge fulfill needed improvements to the infrastructure, and meet one of the township’s goals of pedestrian access and connectivity to our parks and open spaces,” Silver Spring Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Carl Machamer said, according to a press release. “We are so very thankful to the county commissioners and staff for their commitment and continued investment in Silver Spring Township.”