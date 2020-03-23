1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing ABC27 News at 7
1  of  15
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Cumberland Goodwill EMS calls for Gov. Wolf’s support

Carlisle/West Shore

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Goodwill EMS is at the forefront of the coronavirus outbreak with more than 10 cases in Cumberland County. To continue its care to the community, it’s asking Governor Tom Wolf for help. 

Assistant Chief Nathan Harig says his agency is calling on the governor to issue an executive order mandating that insurers pay EMS what they would pay a patient during an emergency. 

“We’re really worried about the possibility that there’s a lot of Pennsylvanians out of work and a lot of Pennsylvanians whose health insurance is tied to their employment,” Harig said. “If they are unable to pay their bill or their health insurance is no longer active, we’re not necessarily going to be funded for the care that we provide.” 

Harig says some agencies run a tight budget and if something isn’t done soon, some agencies could be forced to downsize in as little as the next 30 days. 

“We’ve talked to agencies in Lebanon, Lancaster, throughout the rest of Cumberland, Dauphin and these are all concerns that we all have,” he said.

EMS agencies are also dealing with an increase in spending in preparation to combat COVID-19. Harig says his department spent almost $8,000 prior to the state’s first case. That money was taken out of other resources, but the community has stepped up to help. 

“Luckily we put out a call to the community and they responded pretty well and over 60% of the funds we invested, 60% of that $8,000, we’ve been able to recoup through donations,” Harig said.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS is accepting monetary donations. Harig is encouraging residents to reach out to their local agency to find out where help is needed. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss