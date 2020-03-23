Cumberland Goodwill EMS calls for Gov. Wolf’s support

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Goodwill EMS is at the forefront of the coronavirus outbreak with more than 10 cases in Cumberland County. To continue its care to the community, it’s asking Governor Tom Wolf for help.

Assistant Chief Nathan Harig says his agency is calling on the governor to issue an executive order mandating that insurers pay EMS what they would pay a patient during an emergency.

“We’re really worried about the possibility that there’s a lot of Pennsylvanians out of work and a lot of Pennsylvanians whose health insurance is tied to their employment,” Harig said. “If they are unable to pay their bill or their health insurance is no longer active, we’re not necessarily going to be funded for the care that we provide.”

Harig says some agencies run a tight budget and if something isn’t done soon, some agencies could be forced to downsize in as little as the next 30 days.

“We’ve talked to agencies in Lebanon, Lancaster, throughout the rest of Cumberland, Dauphin and these are all concerns that we all have,” he said.

EMS agencies are also dealing with an increase in spending in preparation to combat COVID-19. Harig says his department spent almost $8,000 prior to the state’s first case. That money was taken out of other resources, but the community has stepped up to help.

“Luckily we put out a call to the community and they responded pretty well and over 60% of the funds we invested, 60% of that $8,000, we’ve been able to recoup through donations,” Harig said.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS is accepting monetary donations. Harig is encouraging residents to reach out to their local agency to find out where help is needed.